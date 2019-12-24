St. Louis Mayor Signs Legislation Banning Gay Conversion Therapy December 24, 2019 by Andy Towle Leave a Comment St. Louis on Monday became one of the few Missouri cities to ban gay conversion therapy. Mayor Lyda Krewson signed legislation on Monday effective immediately. Columbia and Kansas City have also banned the harmful practice. Conversion therapy is outdated, dangerous and discredited.As elected officials, we must protect our #LGBTQIA youth and stand up for them.Today, I’m proud to sign BB152, making @STLCityGov the third MO city to ban this practice.Many thanks @chryssi @shanecohn @PROMOMissouri pic.twitter.com/MO8pDDpgVO— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) December 23, 2019