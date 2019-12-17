Trump Melts Down in 6-Page Letter to Nancy Pelosi Ahead of Impeachment Vote

Donald Trump penned a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ahead of a vote on impeachment scheduled for Wednesday, accusing the House of an “illegal, partisan attempted coup.”

Said Trump in the letter: “By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy. You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting America’s Democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish, personal, political, and partisan gain.”

Added Trump: “You are offending Americans of faith by continually saying ‘I pray for the President,’ when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense. It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!”

Read the full letter below:

Read Trump's letter to … by kballuck1 on Scribd