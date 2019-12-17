Elder at Church That Condemns Homosexuality Arrested for Soliciting Sex from Male College Students on Grindr

Barry Cole Poyner, an Elder at anti-LGBTQ Kirksville Church of Christ in Missouri and a professor at Truman State University, was arrested this week and charged with soliciting sexual favors from male college students on Grindr.

The Kirksville Daily Express reports that Poyner, who goes by the screenname ‘DILF’, was nabbed in a police sting as he attempted to meet one student at a gas station. ‘DILF’ had told the undercover officer that he wanted to have a “sugar daddy relationship” and asked for sexual favors in exchange for filling up the officer’s gas tank and giving him an Arby’s gift card. Upon meeting the officer at the gas station, Poyner tried to flee but pulled over soon after, claiming he was just “trying to help” kids out.

The Daily Express adds: “In addition to his position as a professor of communication at Truman State University, Poyner is a leader at the Kirksville Church of Christ. He’s listed as one of three church elders and over the years has coordinated numerous events from vacation bible schools to marriage counseling. Truman State University issued a statement Friday evening saying Poyner has been placed on suspension.”

Friendly Atheist reports that Poyner’s church denounces sex outside of marriage, particularly homosexuality.