Impeach/Withhold, Grey Sweatpants, Chelsea Handler, Doug Mills, Daenerys Targaryen, Brian Tarantina, Baby Yoda: HOT LINKS

IMPEACH AND WITHHOLD. The House should vote to impeach Trump but withhold articles of impeachment from Senate until a fair trial is agreed upon.

FIRE BREATHING. Meghan McCain compares herself to Daenerys Targaryen after on-air Whoopi-ng.

CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER. 700 historians sign letter urging Trump impeachment. “It is our considered judgment that if President Trump’s misconduct does not rise to the level of impeachment, then virtually nothing does.”

WE ARE REPUBLICANS WHO WANT TRUMP DEFEATED. George Conway, Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson, and John Weaver team up for NYT op-ed: “Patriotism and the survival of our nation in the face of the crimes, corruption and corrosive nature of Donald Trump are a higher calling than mere politics. As Americans, we must stem the damage he and his followers are doing to the rule of law, the Constitution and the American character.”

THE LINCOLN PROJECT. Conservatives launch PAC to fight Trump reelection: “The Lincoln Project represents a formal step forward for the so-called Never Trump movement, which has been limited largely to media commentary during Trump’s presidency. The group includes former John McCain adviser Steve Schmidt, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich adviser John Weaver, former New Hampshire GOP chair Jennifer Horn, veteran Republican operative Rick Wilson and George Conway, a conservative attorney and husband of Trump’s chief counselor Kellyanne Conway.”

OBAMA. If women ran the world, everything would improve.

MILKING IT. Trump’s 2020 team will use impeachment to boost messaging and fundraising: “At the heart of the strategy from the Trump campaign and the GOP is a belief that the more Trump and his allies embrace impeachment — framing it as the inevitable outcome of a system run by partisan elites — the more voters beyond the president’s base are likely to gravitate toward that message.”

NO DEAL. Mitch McConnell rejects Chuck Schumer’s request to simultaneously agree to witnesses and the parameters of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

BREAKING RANKS. Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL) breaks with party on impeachment points.

– And states: “NO INTEL PEOPLE..HAVE CORROBORATED ANY UKRAINE INFLUENCE IN THE 2016 CAMPAIGN.” — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) December 17, 2019

RETIRING. Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) is 24th House Republican who won’t seek reelection.

SENTENCED. Former Manafort partner associate Rick Gates gets 45 days in jail,and 300 hours of community service.

DOUG MILLS. The White House photographer capturing every moment of the dumpster fire.

GEORGIA. Federal judge allows purging of 309,000 from registered voter rolls: “A voting rights group, Fair Fight Action, said in federal court Monday that the registration cancellations target roughly 120,000 inactive voters who would otherwise be eligible to participate in elections but are being removed because they haven’t cast a ballot since at least 2012. The rest of the people on the cancellation list either moved from Georgia or mail sent to them by election officials was undeliverable.”

$1 MILLION. Tulsi Gabbard needs it and she needs it now.

NYC. Abduction of 16-year-old by four men caught on surveillance video: “In a grainy black-and-white surveillance video released by authorities on Tuesday, two men can be seen jumping out of the car, grabbing Sanchez, and dragging her into the vehicle before speeding away. The 36-year-old mother was allegedly knocked down by the duo as she tried to hold onto her daughter’s dark blue jacket. “

SHADY MANEUVERS. Russian spy ship operating “erratically” off U.S. southeast coast: “The Viktor Leonov, a Russian surveillance ship, has been sailing off the coast of South Carolina and Florida in the last few days, one official told CNN, adding that the ship’s actions were determined to be unsafe because it is not using running lights in low visibility weather and it is not responding to hails from commercial vessels attempting to establish its position in order to help avoid potential accidents.”

CONVERSATION OF THE DAY. Michael Harriott and “lying MF” Pete Buttigieg.

CAUSE OF DEATH. Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor Brian Tarantina died of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and Diazepam overdose.

BABY YODA. JJ Abrams reveals if Baby Yoda, aka “cutest thing in the history of time,” appears in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.

STONEWALL HOUSE. First LGBT-welcoming senior housing opens its doors in NYC. “This historic building will be declared officially open today, Tuesday, with the first residents expected to move into the 145-unit building near Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn before Christmas, with the rest of the residents moving in throughout January.”

DICK PRINTS. An ode to grey joggers on men.

PDA REJECTION OF THE DAY. Kate Middleton and Prince William. “Near the end of the episode, Prince William and Kate sit down with a group of volunteers … and he tries to gently place his hand on Kate’s left shoulder, but she wasn’t having it. You see her shrug him off. The move’s pretty fast … so don’t blink.”

BLIND SMARTPHONE CAMERA TEST 2019. Marques Brownlee looks at which one takes the best shots.

HOME TOUR OF THE DAY. Chelsea Handler.

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Felipe Ferreira.