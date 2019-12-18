AppleTV+ Picks Up Docu-Series About LGBTQ TV Produced by Wilson Cruz and Wanda Sykes

AppleTV+ has picked up Visible: Out on Television, a five-part docu-series about LGBTQ TV executive produced by Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz featuring interviews with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The show will be narrated by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe.

Deadline reports: “Visible: Out on Television investigates the importance of TV as a medium that has shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement influenced what we watch on TV. Each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry. The docuseries includes archival footage as well as interviews with key players from the movement and the screen.”

Filmmakers Ryan White (Ask Dr. Ruth, The Case Against 8, The Keepers) and Jessica Hargrave are directing and executive producing.