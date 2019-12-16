Towleroad Gay News

Whoopi Goldberg Smacks Down ‘View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain: ‘Girl, Please Stop Talking Right Now’ — WATCH

Whoopi Goldberg finally grew fed up with Meghan McCain talking over everyone else on the show and delivered a smackdown to her View co-host following a discussion of Republican hypocrisy over impeachment.

Sunny Hostin was denouncing Republicans who had the gall not to impeach Trump for bribing a foreign nation to attack our democracy, when many of them voted to impeach Bill Clinton for perjury.

Said McCain over Hostin, complaining that her “conservative perspective” fails to get out: “Let me talk. I let you talk, let me finish. “

“Girl, please stop talking! Please stop talking right now!” Goldberg snapped.

“No problem,” snapped McCain. “I won’t talk the rest of the show. No problem.”

Replied Goldberg: “I’m okay with that. I’m okay with that. If you are going to behave like this.”

Twitter lit up with approval.

