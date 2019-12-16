Ryan O’Connell’s ‘Special’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Ryan O’Connell’s groundbreaking comedy series Special, about a gay man with cerebral palsy, has been renewed for a second season at Netflix, with eight episodes on order.

“Warner Horizon Scripted Television will join Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ Stage 13 and That’s Wonderful Productions as producers of the series for season 2,” according to Deadline. “Jessica Hecht and Punam Patel will return as series regulars for the second season.”

Special is loosely adapted from star Ryan O’Connell’s book I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves.

The Season 1 plotline: “Special is a distinctive and uplifting new series about a gay man, Ryan with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity and finally go after the life he wants. After years of dead-end internships, working in his pajamas as a blogger and communicating mostly via text, Ryan eventually figured out how to take his life from bleak to chic and began limping towards adulthood. “