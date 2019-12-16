Ganesh Sitaraman, Grease, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Trudeau, Harvey Weinstein, Chuy Bravo, Sally Field: HOT LINKS

GANESH SITARAMAN. Mayor Pete’s best friend is one of Elizabeth Warren’s closest advisers: “The 37-year-old Vanderbilt Law School professor, who’s been with Warren since before the start of her political career, has been a key architect of the sweeping policy agenda that powered her surge to the top of the Democratic field. But in his new book, The Great Democracy, the first person Sitaraman acknowledges isn’t Warren. It’s the man she’s been battling fiercely for bragging rights in Iowa.”
ADAM SCHIFF. Trump acquittal in Senate would not be a failure: “At least it’s not a failure in the sense of our constitutional duty in the House.”
HARVEY WEINSTEIN. The sexual predator wants to be remembered by what he’s done for women — seriously.
CANADA. Justin Trudeau moves forward with nationwide ban on LGBT Conversion Therapy: ‘In a letter to the country’s justice secretary on Friday, the prime minister stated that banning the controversial practice of attempting to forcibly change people’s gender or sexuality must be a “top priority”. He said the Minister of Justice and Attorney General David Lametti must work to ”amend the Criminal Code to ban the practice of conversion therapy and take other steps required with the provinces and territories to end conversion therapy in Canada”.’
IS THE WORD. Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta got back in their Grease costumes for the first time in 40 years.
CHUY BRAVO. Chelsea Handler’s sidekick dies “suddenly” at 63.
View this post on Instagram
I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do. @chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his “business calls” with his “business manager,” or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes. I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us,”it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.” I love you, Chuy!
INSTABULLYING. Instagram launching new AI tool that will detect potentially offensive captions on photos before they are posted and ask people if they want to reconsider…
RUSSIAN STATE TV. Trump is Russia’s ‘agent’ – “As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov returned home from his visit with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office last week, Russian state media was gloating over the spectacle. TV channel Rossiya 1 aired a segment entitled ‘Puppet Master and ‘Agent’—How to Understand Lavrov’s Meeting With Trump.'”
ELECTION SECURITY. Spending deal includes $425 million for states to improve election security.
ACTIVIST. Sally Field arrested at Climate protest with Jane Fonda. “I am a mother, I am a grandmother, the time is now. We cannot sit back in our comfort zones, on our couches and wonder, ‘What can we do?’ We can get out, we can do something.”
SHEEPCAKE. The 2020 Irish farmer calendar is here.
SALVATION ARMY. The backlash, explained.
TRAILER OF THE DAY. Top Gun: Maverick.
TODRICK HALL TRIBUTE OF THE DAY. “Singing Elves”.
MONDAY MUSCLE. Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani.
View this post on Instagram
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.)