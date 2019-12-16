Ganesh Sitaraman, Grease, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Trudeau, Harvey Weinstein, Chuy Bravo, Sally Field: HOT LINKS

GANESH SITARAMAN. Mayor Pete’s best friend is one of Elizabeth Warren’s closest advisers: “The 37-year-old Vanderbilt Law School professor, who’s been with Warren since before the start of her political career, has been a key architect of the sweeping policy agenda that powered her surge to the top of the Democratic field. But in his new book, The Great Democracy, the first person Sitaraman acknowledges isn’t Warren. It’s the man she’s been battling fiercely for bragging rights in Iowa.”

ADAM SCHIFF. Trump acquittal in Senate would not be a failure: “At least it’s not a failure in the sense of our constitutional duty in the House.”

.@gstephanopoulos: "If President Trump is overwhelmingly acquitted in the Senate, is that a failure?"



House Intel Chair Adam Schiff: "No, it isn't a failure. At least it's not a failure in the sense of our constitutional duty in the House." https://t.co/P6iz1j1VA4 pic.twitter.com/G1oCNC46xu December 15, 2019

HARVEY WEINSTEIN. The sexual predator wants to be remembered by what he’s done for women — seriously.

CANADA. Justin Trudeau moves forward with nationwide ban on LGBT Conversion Therapy: ‘In a letter to the country’s justice secretary on Friday, the prime minister stated that banning the controversial practice of attempting to forcibly change people’s gender or sexuality must be a “top priority”. He said the Minister of Justice and Attorney General David Lametti must work to ”amend the Criminal Code to ban the practice of conversion therapy and take other steps required with the provinces and territories to end conversion therapy in Canada”.’

IS THE WORD. Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta got back in their Grease costumes for the first time in 40 years.

CHUY BRAVO. Chelsea Handler’s sidekick dies “suddenly” at 63.

INSTABULLYING. Instagram launching new AI tool that will detect potentially offensive captions on photos before they are posted and ask people if they want to reconsider…

RUSSIAN STATE TV. Trump is Russia’s ‘agent’ – “As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov returned home from his visit with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office last week, Russian state media was gloating over the spectacle. TV channel Rossiya 1 aired a segment entitled ‘Puppet Master and ‘Agent’—How to Understand Lavrov’s Meeting With Trump.'”

ELECTION SECURITY. Spending deal includes $425 million for states to improve election security.

ACTIVIST. Sally Field arrested at Climate protest with Jane Fonda. “I am a mother, I am a grandmother, the time is now. We cannot sit back in our comfort zones, on our couches and wonder, ‘What can we do?’ We can get out, we can do something.”

SHEEPCAKE. The 2020 Irish farmer calendar is here.

SALVATION ARMY. The backlash, explained.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Top Gun: Maverick.

TODRICK HALL TRIBUTE OF THE DAY. “Singing Elves”.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani.