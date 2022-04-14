Suspension Fallout? Whoopi Goldberg Won’t Return To ‘The View’ Until NEXT MONTH

Mega

The View is down a host… again! Whoopi Goldberg is on hiatus just months after her February suspension. This time, though, the 66-year-old isn’t in trouble over something she said live on air.

Contrary to Internet speculation, the talk show host isn’t leaving the daily debate for good. Whoopi will rejoin her cast at the table next month.

Concern grew after Whoopi was a sudden no-show this week onThe View, with her co-host Joy Behar teasing that she would be gone for a while. Addressing her absence, Behar claimed Whoopi got a better offer, and she’d be back after she’s done.

“If you’re wondering where Whoopi is, the girl’s got a movie she’s making and she will be back when she finishes whatever she’s doing,” Behar told the audience on Monday. “So she’s gone for a while.”

She did not reveal how long Whoopi would be MIA.

Fast-forward to Wednesday, and View fans have finally gotten answers! Not only do we know what movie Whoopi is filming, but we also know when she’ll make her return to the hot seat.

Whoopi is all the way in Scotland filming her new movie, Anansi Boys, in which she’ll play the God of all birds, villain Bird Woman.

She’ll be back on The View in a few weeks. Her return date is May 2. Despite all the controversy Whoopi brought onto the show earlier this year, her TV team seem to be rallying around her.

“ICYMI: Our EGOT winner is away doing EGOT things! See you soon, @WhoopiGoldberg,” the show tweeted on its official Twitter page Wednesday.

Many viewers are beyond happy that she’s not gone for good.

“I love and miss you @WhoopiGoldberg CONGRATULATIONS on your new film role! I can’t hardly wait to see it and see you back on @TheView!” one fan wrote. “I will return to watching when she returns to the table. Thank you,” shared another.

Others expressed their disappointment that she’s not leaving The View forever.

“Hope she stays gone forever,” a hater replied. “Isn’t she the moderator of the show? I guess she has her cake and she’s eating it too,” added a second. “I hope she’s replaced. She brings nothing to the table. ZERO!!” added another.

As Radar reported, Whoopi was suspended without pay for two weeks in February after claiming the Holocaust wasn’t about race.

She outraged viewers with her comments, which, in turn, upset the network. Whoopi later apologized for her comments.