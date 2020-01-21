Michael Moore on the 2020 Democratic Ticket: ‘We Shouldn’t Run One Woman, We Should Run Two Women’ — WATCH

Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday night and Meyers asked him about the New York Times endorsement of Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar. Despite being a fervent Bernie supporter, Moore likes the idea of a two woman ticket.

Said Moore: “We shouldn’t run one woman. We should run two women. The president and the vice president on the ticket will be two women. Let’s just double down on this. Let’s just double down. All the pundits will go, ‘oh no, you can’t do that. They’ll never get elected now.’ Oh yeah? I’ll tell you right now, every woman’s gonna vote. And every young person’s gonna vote. And anybody, anybody who’s part of any group that has had the boot on their neck for most of their lives because they belong to a particular ethnic group, a particular gender, a particular age group, everybody who knows that feeling will come out and be for that.”