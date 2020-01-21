Hillary Clinton on Bernie Sanders: ‘Nobody Likes Him, Nobody Wants to Work With Him, He Got Nothing Done’

Hillary Clinton is the subject of a new Hulu docuseries premiering on March 6 which “delves into the many scandals and controversies that have ensnared its 72-year-old subject,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In an interview previewing the documentary, THR asked Clinton if an assertion she makes about Bernie Sanders still holds true: “In the doc, you’re brutally honest on Sanders: ‘He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.’ That assessment still hold?”

“Yes, it does,” Clinton replied

Added Clinton: “It’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it. And I don’t think we want to go down that road again where you campaign by insult and attack and maybe you try to get some distance from it, but you either don’t know what your campaign and supporters are doing or you’re just giving them a wink and you want them to go after Kamala [Harris] or after Elizabeth [Warren]. I think that that’s a pattern that people should take into account when they make their decisions.”

Read the full interview at THR. The documentary trailer, below.