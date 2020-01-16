CNN Releases Audio of Post-Debate Exchange Between Sanders and Warren: WATCH

CNN has just published the audio of the tense conversation between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren after yesterday's debate pic.twitter.com/EUdIyIkroW — Matt Bevan 🎙 (@MatthewBevan) January 16, 2020

CNN has published audio from the exchange between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren following Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, in which Warren declined to shake Sanders’ hand.

Warren, of course, has accused Sanders of telling her that he does not believe a woman can win the presidency. But Sanders has denied the charge—a denial he repeated during the debate itself.

CNN says it pieced together audio of the post-debate exchange between the two longtime allies using backup recordings from microphones Sanders and Warren were wearing. Here’s a transcript:

WARREN: “I think you called me a liar on national TV.”

SANDERS: “What?”

WARREN: “I think you called me a liar on national TV.”

SANDERS: “You know, let’s not do it right now. If you want to have that discussion, we’ll have that discussion,” Sanders said.

WARREN: “Anytime.”

SANDERS: “You called me a liar. You told me — all right, let’s not do it now.”

