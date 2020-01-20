NYT Endorses Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar for Democratic Nomination

The New York Times editorial board endorsed two candidates — Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar — for the Democratic Party nomination for president.

Wrote the NYT: “The board’s decision to back not one but two candidates is a significant break with convention, one that it says is meant to address the ‘realist’ and ‘radical’ models being presented to voters by the 2020 Democratic field. While arguing that President Trump must be defeated, the board does not take a position on the best path forward for Democrats, writing that both approaches ‘warrant serious consideration.’ (The editorial board is separate from the New York Times newsroom.)”

The board said it spent more than 12 hours with nine candidates.

The board called Klobuchar “an experienced, successful lawmaker with the ability to unite the party, while praising her plans to tackle climate change, housing policy, infrastructure, health care and childhood poverty.”

It said Warren “emerged as the strongest choice from the left wing of the Democratic Party, praising her ‘serious approach to policymaking,’ her skill in explaining her ideas, her commitment to overhauling the structures of government and her experience leveraging the tools of the executive branch.”

The board called Bernie Sanders “overly rigid, untested and divisive.”

It said of Joe Biden: “It is time for him to pass the torch to a new generation of political leaders.”

It gave a mere nod to Pete Buttigieg: “His showing in the lead-up to the primaries predicts a bright political future; we look forward to him working his way up.”

It gave no mention of Tulsi Gabbard or Tom Steyer, and said Michael Bloomberg declined to meet with them.