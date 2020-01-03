Teen Arrested in Fatal Gang Beating of Gay Man for $1 in NYC

Police arrested an 18-year-old who took part in the fatal gang beating of a gay man and his husband on Christmas eve in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Juan Fresnada, 60, was walking with his husband Bayron Caceres, when they entered a deli where a man approached them demanding money. When they refused, they were brutally attacked by several individuals. Fresnada died of his injuries several days later. The assailants walked away with $1.

18-year-old Abu Conteh has been arrested and faces murder and gang assault charges. Two others are still being sought by police, according to ABC7.

The NY Daily News reported: “Fresnada, who [went] by the nickname of Cuba because he is Cuban, immigrated to New York with the Marielitos in 1980. Caceres came to New York from Honduras in 2007, and the couple met through a program for low-income gay men in 2015. They’ve been inseparable since.”

Caceres told the paper: “They were beating him for 10 or 15 minute. I went back and found him on the floor. He was breathing heavily and bleeding from his head. I tried to give him CPR but then a guy said I should stop because of how heavily he was breathing.”

NBC New York reported: “Almost as stunning as the attack was the lack of response from anyone who passed by on the busy street. Multiple people, cars and even an MTA bus drove by his body, and not one stopped to check on the man lying in the street.”