A trailer for the new, penultimate season of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie has arrived with a major crossover event, as Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin’s titular characters take their new invention (a machine that lifts seniors off the toilet) to Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Rohan Oza on Shark Tank.

The show’s next season, 7, will be its last, making it Netflix’s longest-running show, surpassing Orange is the New Black, TVLine reports.