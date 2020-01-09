House to Vote on Limiting Trump’s War Powers As Iran Vows ‘Harsher Revenge Soon’

The House will vote Thursday on a resolution that would limit President Donald Trump’s war-making powers.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the vote after a classified briefing Wednesday that left Democrats frustrated and angry with the Trump administration’s justification for his decision to order the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, POLITICO reports.

Soleimani’s killing brought the U.S. and Iran to the brink of war, with Iran launching a retaliatory missile strike Tuesday on bases in Iraq that housed U.S. troops. Although Trump claimed Wednesday that Iran now appears to be “standing down,” an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander is warning that the country will exact “harsher revenge soon” for Soleimani’s death, according to Reuters.

Even some Republicans balked at the administration’s apparent failure to demonstrate that Soleimani posed an “imminent threat” to the U.S. They include Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who called Wednesday’s briefing “insane” and “unacceptable.” The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to vote next week on a similar resolution to limit Trump’s war powers.