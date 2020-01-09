Scorned Patron Arrested After Sending Fake Anthrax, Death Threats to NYC Gay Bar

Ameen Keshavjee, a former customer of NYC’s Nowhere Bar on East 14th Street in Manhattan, was charged this week with one count of mailing a threatening communication and one count of conveying an anthrax hoax threat, after he sent an envelope containing what he said was the deadly agent to an employee at the bar.

Keshavjee was prone to sending bonkers emails to the establishment. An employee at the bar had told him in February 2019 that if he continued sending messages he would no longer be welcome. Keshavjee stopped coming to the bar, but began sending “threatening emails” including death threats. In December, he mailed a letter containing a white powdery substance with a note that read, “It’s called anthrax. Enjoy.” The substance turned out not to be anthrax but authorities had been called in.

According to the complaint, Keshavjee’s messages to the Nowhere Bar employee in February, read, “After the way you 3 sh*ts repeatedly harassed, bullied and intimidated me YOU LOW LEVEL HUMAN garbage decide that **I** crossed a line???? DIE OF AIDS, you leftie, hypocrite, democrat-voting FU–S!!!!! I sincerely hope (the employee’s partner) gives it to you, you f–king disgrace to the planet! I will be there to pee on your individual coffins!”

Two days later he wrote, “You miserable fag sh*t. U r a coward, picking on the quietest person in the shop. I hope (the employee’s partner) gives u AIDS. I miss my little spot. You f**k”

In March, Keshavjee wrote: “What a Shame That you weren’t on the plane the fell out of sky in Ethiopia: 3 fewer judgmental liberals would be SO nice. I hope you 3 die of AIDS soon so that I can get back to my quiet little corner. Please cooperate you miserable, judgemental, pinch-faced cunts. Good Afternoon. A”

In April, this gem: “I would LOVe to attend a funeral featuring you 3 pieces of HUMAN SH*T!!! A. Are u f*cking bullying 3 dead yet? Please reply YES! You in particular, (employee), are a hateful, spiteful, bullying, discriminatory, racist, human sh*t. Get AIDS or cancer and DIE: you (two other employees) leave us quiet people in peace, you human sh*ts. Peace and quiet. A”

Keshavjee’s faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been released on $20,000 bail.

Said U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman: “Today’s arrest makes clear that we will not tolerate anthrax threats. Thanks to the work of the FBI and the United States Postal Inspection Service, the defendant will have to answer for his alleged threatening actions.”

Said FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr: “Even though there was no actual anthrax in the note allegedly mailed by Keshavjee, that doesn’t minimize the consequences of the crime. Hoax threats not only intimidate the victims they are intended for, they require extensive law enforcement resources that could be better used elsewhere. For anyone out there who might be contemplating a hoax of this nature, just remember Keshavjee now faces up to 10 years in prison for his alleged actions.”

Added USPIS Inspector-in-Charge Phillip R. Bartlett: “As alleged, Mr. Keshavjee used scare tactics to show his displeasure with employees at the bar. Postal Inspectors remind the public that sending threats through the U.S. mail is illegal. These types of cases are aggressively investigated by Postal Inspectors and those allegedly involved will be arrested and brought to justice for their crimes.”