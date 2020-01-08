GOP Senator Mike Lee Explodes After Trump Briefing on Iran: They Want Us to Be ‘Good Little Boys and Girls and Not Debate This’ — WATCH

Senator Mike Lee

GOP Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) had an unusual bit of clarity after being briefed by top Trump administration officials on the Iran situation on Wednesday night. Lee called the briefing “the worst briefing” he’s seen in nine years as a senator.

Lee told reporters that lawmakers were warned by the Trump administration to not discuss or debate the appropriateness of further military intervention against Iran.

“I find this insulting and demeaning,” said Lee, “to the Constitution of the United States.”

Said Lee: “I walked into the briefing undecided as to whether to support the resolution under the War Powers act. … That briefing was what changed my mind. I walked out decided, specifically because of what happened in that briefing. … They had to leave after 75 minutes, while they’re in the process of telling us that we need to be good little boys and girls and run along and not debate this in public. I find that absolutely insane. I think it’s unacceptable. … We were told over and over again it was this action was necessary, this was a bad guy, we had to do it,’ and we can’t have division, we can’t have dissension within our ranks, within our government, or it sends the wrong signal to the Iranians. And I just think that’s completely wrong.”