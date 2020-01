Bail Set at $750K for Man Charged in Killing of Transgender Vancouver Teen

A judge has set bail at $750,000 for David Bogdanov, 25, charged in the alleged murder of Nikki Kuhnhausen, a transgender teen who was 17 when she went missing in June in Vancouver. Police recovered Kuhnhausen’s remains in mid-December off a remote logging road after they were discovered by someone collecting bear grass.

The Columbian reports: “He was arrested Dec. 17 on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen. In addition to murder, prosecutors have filed a single count of malicious harassment against Bogdanov — now legally called a hate-crime offense in Washington. … Authorities allege Bogdanov strangled Kuhnhausen after learning she was transgender. He entered not-guilty pleas to the charges Thursday. His trial is scheduled for July 6.”