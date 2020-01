Queer Eye fashion guru Tan France is branching out with his own show co-starring British fashion designer, TV presenter, author, and former model Alexa Chung. Next in Fashion is a Project Runway-style fashion competition featuring designers from around with world with a $250,000 prize and a chance to debut their collection on Net-a-Porter at stake. Are they the next Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum? We’ll find out on January 29 when the season debuts.