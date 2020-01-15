Nancy Pelosi Names 7 Impeachment Managers as House Prepares to Transmit Articles to Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named Reps. Adam Schiff (CA), Jerry Nadler (NY), Zoe Lofgren (CA), Hakeem Jeffries (NY), Val Demings (FL), Jason Crow (CO), Sylvia Garcia (TX) as managers of the impeachment trial in the Senate. The House is expected to vote to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial later on Wednesday.

USA Today reports: “Congressional rules specify that managers, members of the House whose roles are similar to prosecutors, are tasked with presenting the case for impeachment to the Senate. The trial will determine whether Trump should be convicted and removed from office. Removal requires a two-thirds majority vote, or 67 votes.”