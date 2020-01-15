Kevin Bacon’s Killer Pleads Insanity as Police Seek More Victims of Grindr Cannibal

Mark Latunski, accused of murdering, mutilating, and cannibalizing 25-year-old gay hairstylist Kevin Bacon on Christmas eve, has issued an insanity plea. Bacon was found dead, hanging by his ankles in Latunski’s basement. The two had met on Grindr.

Kevin Bacon

Legal Reader reports: “His client will be sent to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry to determine if he is competent to stand trial. If he is, he will then undergo a criminal responsibility test, which will determine if he was competent at the time of the crime. Latunski will likely be sent for his evaluation after 60 to 90 days.”

Said Latunski’s lawyer: “Latunski believes he’s named someone else, he believes he’s from a royal family out of Wales, from the Thomas clan, and just the nature of the crime itself…what he did and how he did it has come out, just by that nature as an attorney, I have to send him for an evaluation. We are alleging that maybe at the time of the offense, he was criminally insane. The forensics center is pretty backed up right now so there’s a delay in getting people down there to get evaluated…So, for about at least the next 60 days, this case is going to be put on hold until we get all of the testing done…In my experience, especially a case like this, it’s going to take a little longer. If Latunski is found not competent, he will be hospitalized in a lockdown facility and be treated until he is deemed competent.”

Police are seeking other men Latunski met on Grindr, and know of at least two, the Detroit Free Press reports: “A New York man born in 1973 fled Latunski’s home, jumped a fence and called police after becoming frightened during a consensual sexual encounter on Oct. 10, Kaiser said. Then a 29-year-old Lansing man wearing only a kilt got ‘spooked’ during a consensual sexual encounter in which he was chained up in Latunski’s basement on Nov. 25, Kaiser said. He fled to a neighbor’s home with Latunski in pursuit of the $300 kilt. Neither man wanted to file a police report, Kaiser said. The New York man spent multiple more days with Latunski.”

Latunski had an account on the escort site Rent.men under an alias name, and had a history of mental illness including “recurrent and chronic major depression with psychotic features, adjustment disorder with depression and anxiety with paranoid schizophrenia, and borderline personality traits” according to the Detroit Free Press. He also had four children with a previous wife.