Iran Admits it Shot Down Ukraine Airliner, Killing All 176 Aboard

Early Saturday morning, Iran admitted that it had shot down a Ukraine International Airlines plane, killing all 176 people aboard.

The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake.



My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences. https://t.co/4dkePxupzm — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 11, 2020

The NYT adds: “International pressure had been building on Iran to take responsibility. American and allied intelligence assessments had already concluded that Iranian missiles brought down the plane, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, most likely by accident, amid the heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.”

On Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tried to explain what the “imminent threat” was that started the events that ultimately led to the accidental shooting down of a civilian aircraft, but couldn’t.

Pompeo, asked to define "imminent" in the threat posed by Qasem Soleimani: "This was gonna happen. And American lives were at risk. And we would have been culpably negligent … had we not recommended to the President that he take this action" https://t.co/244aOKfGlH pic.twitter.com/6bTmV8SHGp January 10, 2020