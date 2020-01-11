Iran Admits it Shot Down Ukraine Airliner, Killing All 176 Aboard

Early Saturday morning, Iran admitted that it had shot down a Ukraine International Airlines plane, killing all 176 people aboard.
The NYT adds: “International pressure had been building on Iran to take responsibility. American and allied intelligence assessments had already concluded that Iranian missiles brought down the plane, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, most likely by accident, amid the heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.”
On Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tried to explain what the “imminent threat” was that started the events that ultimately led to the accidental shooting down of a civilian aircraft, but couldn’t.