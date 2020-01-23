Jesse Tyler Ferguson Made a Big Surprise Announcement on the ‘Late Late Show’ — WATCH

Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson made a big announcement on Wednesday night in an appearance with Charlie Hunnam on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Ferguson was having a discussion with Cordon and actor Charlie Hunnam about turning 40 when he broke the news.

“It’s when you finally become an adult, I feel, you just start getting serious about things,” said Ferguson, who is 44, adding, “this is something I haven’t mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us, I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband.”

The announcement drew cheers from the audience, and praise from Corden, who said, “you are going to make the best parents, the two of you.”

Asked if he is having a boy or a girl, Ferguson replied, “a human.”