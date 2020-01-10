Transgender Actress Josie Totah to Star in ‘Saved By The Bell’ Revival with Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar Reprising Roles

Josie Totah, the star of NBC’s ill-fated 2018 sitcom Champions who came out as transgender shortly after the show was canceled, will star in the revival of the late ’80s, early ’90s TV show Saved By The Bell and be joined by much of the original cast.

The revival will be a half-hour comedy on NBCUniversal’s forthcoming streaming channel Peacock. Totah will play Lexi, a cheerleader and the most popular, admired, and feared girl at Bayside High.

The Hollywood Reporter: “Original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively, in the single-camera comedy that explores what happens when California Gov. Zack Morris (Mark Gosselaar’s role) gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High.”

Yesterday, THR added that Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris) would officially be returning and producers are interested in having Tiffani-Amber Thiessen reprise her role as well: “Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Gosselaar will appear in three episodes and also be credited as a producer. Those same sources say producers Universal Television are also in talks with former star Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, who played Kelly, to return in some capacity.”