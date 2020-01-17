‘Project Runway’ Host Karlie Kloss Addresses Contestant’s ‘Kushner’ Dig, Says She Won’t Vote Trump in 2020: WATCH

Project Runway host Karlie Kloss appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live! on Thursday night and Cohen asked her about a moment from the fashion competition that went viral earlier this month.

In the Project Runway moment, a contestant defending his design made a dig that referenced her marriage to Ivanka Trump’s brother-in-law Joshua Kushner, the brother of Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Judge Brandon Maxwell said of the contestant’s dress, “I cannot see Karlie wearing it anywhere, honestly.”

And the contestant, Tyler Neasloney, snapped back, “Not even to dinner with the Kushners?”

“I cannot see Karlie wearing it anywhere, honestly.”



“Not even to dinner with the Kushners?”#ProjectRunway pic.twitter.com/O9qJbrC2ZN January 3, 2020

Neasloney’s remarks went viral and caused many jaws to drop on the show, as Kloss’s relationship with the Trumps has been much-discussed in the media.

Cohen asked Kloss about the remarks and about her political affiliations.

Said Kloss: “I was honored to be one of the first memes of the decade. Honestly, the real tragedy of this whole thing is that no one is talking about how terrible that dress was. That’s why he went home. I would not wear that dress to any dinner.”

Of her relationship with the Trumps, Kloss said, “I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics. I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020.”