Ken Starr’s Unironic Lamentation About the ‘Age of Impeachment’ is Much Better with a Laugh Track: WATCH

On Monday, Trump (and Clinton) impeachment lawyer Ken Starr said this, without irony: “The Senate is being called to sit as the high court of impeachment all too frequently. Indeed, we are living in what I think can aptly be described as the ‘Age of Impeachment.’ … How did we get here, with presidential impeachment invoked frequently?”
Wrote Vox: “He led Republican efforts in the House to investigate Clinton, and published his findings in what became known as the Starr Report, a document that was far more showy than Mueller’s work, and one that made an express recommendation, finding Clinton’s conduct ‘may constitute grounds for impeachment.’ … Starr made the case impeachment has become a tit-for-tat exercise. ‘Instead of a once in a century phenomenon, which it had been, presidential impeachment has become a weapon to be wielded against one’s political opponent,’ he said. Which of course, ignores his own role in making it a spectacle, and the differences between past impeachments and the current one.”
Vox’s Aaron Rupar appropriately added a laugh track.