Michael passed Eric (Eliot Mac) on the street as he was on his way to gay brunch, and was shocked when Eric flipped around and said “I’m not gay.”

After all, Eric was at last week’s game night/sex party getting banged by 10 guys according to his OnlyFans account.

But Eric doesn’t adopt “divisive” labels and doesn’t want to be called anything, except maybe at smooth bottom twink week at Woody’s.