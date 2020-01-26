NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dead in Helicopter Crash

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California. He was 41.

The L.A. Times reports: “The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road, south of Agoura Road, according to a watch commander for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The crash ignited a brush fire and made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to get to the aircraft, he said. … The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter had five people on board and there appeared to be no survivors.”

ESPN reports: “The crash comes one day after Bryant was passed by Lakers forward LeBron James for third place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. As late as 10:39 p.m. ET on Saturday night, Bryant was active on social media, congratulating Bryant on Twitter during the Lakers 108-91 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.”