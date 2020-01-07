DOJ Reverses Prior Recommendation of No Jail for Michael Flynn, Now Suggests Up to 6 Months Incarceration

The Department of Justice today reversed a prior recommendation of no jail time for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and is now saying he just go to jail for up to 6 months.

CNN reports: “The sentencing memo shows just how harshly the Justice Department responds to Flynn’s recent attempts to unravel his guilty plea in the Mueller investigation and says that he undermined a separate criminal case involving his business partner, an abrupt turn from his months of cooperation and public reticence during the Mueller probe.”

Wrote prosecutors: “Given the serious nature of the defendant’s offense, his apparent failure to accept responsibility, his failure to complete his cooperation in — and his affirmative efforts to undermine — the prosecution of Bijan Rafiekian, and the need to promote respect for the law and adequately deter such criminal conduct.”