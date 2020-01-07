A New Gay Student Has Joined Netflix’s ‘Sex Education’ in Season 2 and the Student Body Has Got an STD: TRAILER

[MINOR SPOILERS] Netflix just dropped the trailer for Season 2 of the series Sex Education, and if some of you thought Eric’s (Ncuti Gatwa) bully and potential love interest Adam (Connor Swindells) might be returning from military school to strike up a romance, think again.

There’s love in the air for Eric, but it’s coming from a new gay French student who’s got the whole school intrigued. We wouldn’t count Adam out just yet, of course, as the chemistry between the bully and the bullied was just too hot in Season 1.

Season 2’s eight episodes are dropping on January 17. Of course there’s plenty more fired up than Eric’s libido including a chlamydia outbreak. Check out what’s going on with Otis, Jean, Maeve, Aimee, Jackson, Lily, and Ola below.