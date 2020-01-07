Pete Buttigieg to do FOX News Town Hall One Week Before Iowa Caucuses

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will appear on a FOX News town hall moderated by FOX News Sunday’s Chris Wallace on January 26, a week before the Iowa caucuses, The Hill reports.

Said Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of Fox News Media, in a statement: “We are pleased to host Mayor Buttigieg for the second time this election cycle for a timely town hall in the influential state of Iowa. Once again, we are looking forward to providing our millions of viewers with an insightful discussion ahead of the first major contest of the primary season.”

Deadline notes that this is Mayor Pete’s second town hall at the network, and the sixth with a Democratic candidate: “Its top rated town hall was with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in April, drawing 2.5 million viewers, and the news channel also has hosted events with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Julian Castro, the former secretary of Housing and Urban Development. The network also hosted a town hall with Howard Schultz, who was considering an independent presidential bid but ultimately decided against it.”