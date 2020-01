Kirsten Gillibrand shopped for Pride gear with Chasten and served drinks at a gay bar, Elizabeth Warren made an appearance at RuPaul’s DragCon, Joe Biden paid a visit to Stonewall Inn, and Pete Buttigieg, well….TIME. But Tuesday was Mike Bloomberg’s turn.

Bloomberg tweeted a clip out on Tuesday demonstrating how much he’s on board with gay people. Why? Because he enjoys “Big Gay Ice Cream”, an ice cream chain with four locations in New York. He really enjoys it.