Stephen Sondheim, Jussie Smollett, GLAAD Awards, Kim Cattrall, TikTok, First Cow, Justin Trudeau: HOT LINKS

IMPERIAL CAMPAIGN? Bloomberg under fire for skirting debates. “At a campaign stop here, the former New York mayor said he has no intention of trying to qualify for upcoming debates — even though he almost certainly could participate if he wanted to.”

TEMPORARILY INCAPACITATED. 89-year-old Stephen Sondheim took a tumble at home.

LIAR. Newt Gingrich falsely connects Iran to 9/11: “On Wednesday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich pushed for regime change in Iran, insisting that it’s the best long-term option and that Iran is not ‘too big’ of a country. In making his case, Gingrich claimed that Iran ‘get[s] away with an amazing number of things, including court findings and 9/11 Commission findings that they directly helped the people who attacked us on 9/11 and killed 3,000 people.’ The show’s co-hosts did not counter his claim.”

SALT AND PEPPER. Justin Trudeau is getting into facial hair.

NO MORE EMPIRE. Jussie Smollett will not return for series finale.

KENTUCKY. Family court judge Dawn Gentry suspended, accused of having threesome in the courtroom. “The judge, who was elected in November 2018, allegedly hired her lover, a former pastor, and then allowed him to play guitar and sing in the office, “disrupting other court employees during the workday,” according to the court documents. A lawyer for Gentry said she didn’t realize his behavior was a distraction, the documents show. Gentry, her male lover, and a third court employee, a woman, also allegedly engaged in sexual activity in the courthouse. Gentry denies this, court documents show.”

SAMANTHA AT 60. Kim Cattrall opens up about getting older.

GLAAD MEDIA AWARDS. The nominees for the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards have been announced. “GLAAD announced 176 nominees in 30 categories, including the returning category for Outstanding Broadway Production. The 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards nominees were published, released, or broadcast between January 1 and December 31, 2019. The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies, which fund GLAAD’s work to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance, will be held in New York at the Hilton Midtown on Thursday, March 19, 2020 and Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Yesterday, GLAAD announced that Taylor Swift will receive the Vanguard Award and Janet Mock will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. Special honorees for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York will be announced in coming weeks.”

ASK AMY. I was ordered to flirt with my gay client. “I am afraid to say something, as my position is too low, and I may be terminated. What should I do?”

TIKTOK. Community guidelines overhauled: “On Wednesday, TikTok released a comprehensive set of new Community Guidelines that more closely resemble those of its peers, which go into effect immediately. The rules are far more extensive than the previous bullet points, and are organized into 10 distinct categories covering everything from terrorist propaganda to hate speech to sexual content.” RELATED: TikTok Blames Human Error on Removal of Same-Sex Kiss Video. Why I Don’t Buy It.

TEXAS. Governor Greg Abbott says cyberattacks from Iran on the increase. “In the past 48 hours, DIR observed an increase in network activity from outside the United States, including Iran. As global threats to cybersecurity increase, we urge Texans to be vigilant and use heightened awareness as they conduct Internet activity.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. First Cow.

TRAILER 2 OF THE DAY. Locke & Key.

