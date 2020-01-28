Drag Queens to Appear in Super Bowl Commercial for First Time: WATCH

RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Miz Cracker and Kim Chi are set to star in a Super Bowl commercial for Sabra hummus, in what is the first appearance by drag queens in an ad during sports’ biggest night on February 2.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/9Ex5xnVm2po?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

The brand released three teasers this week and the others starred rapper T-Pain, and Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo.

Said Sabra to AdWeek: “We’re bringing a diverse group of personalities to the table and demonstrating just how incredibly versatile, relevant and relatable hummus is today. We think we’ve got something for everyone.”

Marketing strategist Bob Witeck told NBC News: “For queer audiences, it is an art form and an ‘outsiders’ language. Reaching the Super Bowl means taking our language into every home in the nation and millions around the world. The Super Bowl is the ultimate test, when you can take chances like this and realize that the fear of drag is nothing people imagined it to be. It’s us telling our own joke about ourselves, with a sense of humor and authenticity … with luck, everyone laughs with us.”