Oscar Nominations 2020: LIVE VIDEO

UPDATE: HERE THEY ARE.

The nominations for the 91st annual Academy Award nominations are set to be announced shortly after 8 am ET.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/BEho_CNX43s?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

Writes Indiewire: ‘The nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards are arriving imminently, and it should be a big morning for award season contenders like Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite.” These films as well as Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” Todd Phillips’ “Joker,” and Sam Mendes’ “1917” are expected to pick up multiple nominations across many categories, in addition to top bids for Best Picture. The Academy will announce nominations in 24 categories, including the renamed Best International Feature Film category (formerly Best Foreign Language Film).’

The NYT adds: “The other takeaway may involve representation. Once again, the academy is poised to exclude women from the directing race. Black actors and actresses could also get overlooked, leading to a revival of the #OscarsSoWhite social media campaign. The academy has mounted an effort to double female and minority membership, in large part by inviting in more film professionals from overseas. But even after four years of the initiative, the organization remains 68 percent male and 84 percent white.”