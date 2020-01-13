YouTube Beauty Star NikkieTutorials Comes out as Transgender: ‘It is Time to Let Go and Be Truly Free’ — WATCH

NikkieTutorials (real name Nikki de Jager), a 25-year-old YouTube make-up and beauty star with more than 12.4 million subscribers, has come out as transgender. De Jager said she made the decision because someone was threatening to out her and she wanted to take control of the situation.

“I want to talk about a part of myself that makes me, me. Damn, it feels good to finally do it,” said De Jager in a video posted to her channel. “It is time to let go and be truly free. When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body, which means that I am transgender.”

Added De Jager: “I am here to openly share that I am transgender. And with this message, I want to inspire little Nikkies around the world who feel insecure, who feel out of place, who feel misunderstood. This world needs us. We need to accept each other. We need to respect each other. But most of all, we need to hear each other and understand.”

Business Insider reports: “She started sharing makeup tutorials online back in 2008, and has since gone on to achieve major success in the beauty industry. For example, she’s given makeovers to celebrities like Lady Gaga, and has released her own beauty products with brands like Ofra Cosmetics.”