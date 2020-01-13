Aaron Hernandez, Popeye Family Feud, Shameless, Abby Huntsman, Rupert Murdoch, Jeffree Star, Prince Harry: HOT LINKS

‘ENTIRELY SUPPORTIVE’ Queen releases statement after meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. William and Harry release joint statement.

ABBY HUNTSMAN. View co-host is leaving and it’s not because of Meghan McCain.

NORTHERN IRELAND. Same-sex marriage is now legal: “From Monday, same-sex couples will be able to register to marry, meaning the first ceremonies will take place in February. For couples who are already married, their marriage will now be legally recognised in Northern Ireland.”

SOUNDING THE ALARM. Endangered House Democrats coalesce around Biden: “House Democrats in battleground districts are anxious for a moderate to lead the ballot in 2020, warning that a self-described socialist like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) or liberal icon like Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) could hurt their own chances in the fall — and help reelect President Donald Trump. Most won over independents and moderate Republicans to flip long-held GOP districts in 2018.”

MURDOCH RISING. Conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch announces U.S. version of The Sun.

Hello America! 🇺🇸

We've just launched our new site: https://t.co/glvzOwGqJ0 pic.twitter.com/SUJ2XEy6IE — The Sun US (@TheSunUS) January 8, 2020

DAD. Matt Bomer took his son to the 49ers game.

SPLITS. YouTube star and make-up guru Jeffree Star broke up with his boyfriend.

2020. Pete Buttigieg picks up endorsement from Iowa congressman ahead of caucuses: “Rep. Dave Loebsack announced Sunday that he is endorsing Pete Buttigieg for president, delivering the former mayor his biggest Iowa endorsement weeks ahead of the state’s key caucuses.”

2020. Sanders comes for Warren as “elitist” candidate: “Sanders’ campaign has begun stealthily attacking Warren as a candidate of the upper crust who could not expand the Democratic base in a general election, according to talking points his campaign is using to sway voters and obtained by POLITICO.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Thomas Bussieres, Matt Claw, Calum Winsor, Jules Horn, Balazs Kolos and more.

SHAMELESS. Showtime’s Shameless to end after 11th season. “The premium network will air the final of the William H. Macy-fronted drama in the summer. This comes after season 10 of the launched on November 10 2019 and the 12-episode season is set to end on January 26.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.

AIRHEADED MISTAKE OF THE DAY. From Family Feud Canada. “Popeyes on Friday offered her $10,000 worth of Popeyes chicken and other items on their menu.”

ALTERNATIVE MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Justin Bieber “Yummy”. “Hi world! We received so much love on our rehearsal YUMMY video so we decided to do something special for you guys! Thank you Justin for the hot song. Enjoy and share with your friends! X” – Paris Goebel.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Selena Gomez “Rare”.

NEW MUSIC OF THE DAY 2. Shakira & Anuel AA “Me Gusta”.

MONDAY MENSWEAR. Carlos Brandt and Christian Dante.