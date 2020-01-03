Pelosi: Trump-Directed Attack on Iranians and Iraqis ‘Without an Authorization’ and ‘Without the Consultation of Congress’

Nancy Pelosi released a statement on the attack which killed top Iranian commander Qassim Suleimani and escalated tensions in the region.

Wrote Pelosi: “American leaders’ highest priority is to protect American lives and interests. But we cannot put the lives of American servicemembers, diplomats and others further at risk by engaging in provocative and disproportionate actions. Tonight’s airstrike risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence. America – and the world – cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return. The Administration has conducted tonight’s strikes in Iraq targeting high-level Iranian military officials and killing Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani without an Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iran. Further, this action was taken without the consultation of the Congress. The full Congress must be immediately briefed on this serious situation and on the next steps under consideration by the Administration, including the significant escalation of the deployment of additional troops to the region.”

Lindsey Graham told Fox & Friends he was "briefed about the potential operation when he was down in Florida" visiting Trump at Mar-a-Lago, then proposed military strikes in Iran itself pic.twitter.com/0uZz5ttZY2 January 3, 2020