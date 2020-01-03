Americans Told to Leave Iraq Immediately After Trump Authorizes U.S. Strike Killing Commander of Iranian Forces

In a major escalation of tensions in the Middle East, the U.S. has killed a top Iranian commander in a Baghdad drone strike authorized by Donald Trump.

The NYT reports: “The commander, Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, who led the powerful Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, was killed along with several officials from Iraqi militias backed by Tehran when an American MQ-9 Reaper drone fired missiles into a convoy that was leaving the airport. General Suleimani was the architect of nearly every significant operation by Iranian intelligence and military forces over the past two decades, and his death was a staggering blow for Iran at a time of sweeping geopolitical conflict.”

At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. January 3, 2020

In order to get elected, @BarackObama will start a war with Iran. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2011

The U.S. embassy has urged Americans to leave Iraq immediately: “In a security alert issued Friday morning, the U.S. Embassy told citizens to ‘depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land.'”

Iran has vowed revenge. Said Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a statement: “With his departure and with God’s power, his work and path will not cease, and severe revenge awaits those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands with his blood and the blood of the other martyrs of last night’s incident.”