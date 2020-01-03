‘Dracula’ is ‘Bi-Homicidal’, Not Bisexual in New ‘Netflix’ Drama: WATCH

Co-creator Stephen Moffat is speaking out about the new version of Dracula he created with Mark Gatiss which premiered on BBC One and is set to premiere on Netflix on January 4.

Asked by The Times if the title character, portrayed by Claes Bang, is bisexual given his taste for men, Moffat replied: “He’s Bi-Homicidal, it’s not the same thing. He’s killing them, not dating them. He’s not actually having sex with anyone. He’s drinking their blood. You might need to delete your Tinder if that is what you think. Dracula has always fed off men and women. … Horror should be transgressive, it should not be cozy. I think there are some really, really weird things in this, and I’m very proud of that.”

Check out a couple of trailers for the three-part series below: