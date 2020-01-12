Gay Former British Soldier Says Prince Harry Intervened to Protect Him from Homophobic Abuse: WATCH

A gay former British soldier spoke with Forces Network on Friday and recounted an experience he had with Prince Harry, who was his tank commander in 2008. The interview took place as the royal family was rocked by news that Harry and Meghan Markle would be stepping back as senior members and moving to North America.

The soldier, James Wharton said he was being bullied for being gay and Harry stepped in to stop it.

Said Wharton: “I’d got myself into a bit of a situation with some soldiers from another regiment and, essentially, they didn’t like the fact I was gay. They were sort-of chest poking me and making me feel quite uncomfortable. I got into my tank where Prince Harry was doing something, and he could see that I was clearly affected by something and he asked me what the problem was. I told him that there were a couple of soldiers outside who weren’t very happy with the fact I was gay. Quite offended that his gunner was being picked on by these people, Prince Harry went out and saw these soldiers and spoke to them, and the problem went away. He told them off and they left me alone.”

<noscript><iframe src='//players.brightcove.net/2685123856001/Hy7Zehglog_default/index.html?videoId=6121052711001' allowfullscreen frameborder=0 width=750 height=416></noscript>

It’s not the first time Wharton has spoke about the incident. He spoke with the Daily Mail about it in 2013.