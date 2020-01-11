Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Actor DJ Qualls Comes Out as Gay

by Leave a Comment

Actor DJ Qualls (Road Trip, The New Guy, Hustle & Flow, The Core) has come out as gay. Qualls came out during a Jim Jefferies show Friday night in San Diego, he announced on Twitter.

Tweeted Qualls: “It is 11:20pm. I just came out on stage at a @jimjefferies show in San Diego. Yep, I’m gay. Been gay this whole time. Tired of worrying about what people would think of me. Tired of worrying about what it would do to my career.”

Recent Posts