Actor DJ Qualls Comes Out as Gay

Actor DJ Qualls (Road Trip, The New Guy, Hustle & Flow, The Core) has come out as gay. Qualls came out during a Jim Jefferies show Friday night in San Diego, he announced on Twitter.

Tweeted Qualls: “It is 11:20pm. I just came out on stage at a @jimjefferies show in San Diego. Yep, I’m gay. Been gay this whole time. Tired of worrying about what people would think of me. Tired of worrying about what it would do to my career.”