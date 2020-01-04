Towleroad Gay News

'My Best Friend's Wedding,' 'The Skeleton Twins' and Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and HBO in January

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Skeleton Twins and more.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), available on Netflix Jan. 1

Murder! Intrigue! A young Matt Damon in a lime green Speedo!

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), available on Hulu Jan. 1

Is the “gay best friend” archetype a bit too cliché? Probably. But this is one of the trope’s best examples. Rupert Everett is at his most delightful, stealing every scene he’s in right out from underneath the likes of Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz and Julia Roberts. Now, where’s the 2020 reboot focusing on his character?

Les Miserables (2012), available on HBO Jan. 1

I mean, it’s no CATS (nothing is), but this Broadway behemoth gets an epic cinematic treatment starring Eddie Redmayne, Hugh Jackman and peak Anne Hathaway. Sure, it sometimes feels like the film is pummeling viewers in the face with its relentless pathos, but there have been far worse translations from stage to screen. (No, not CATS. CATS is great.)

Betty White: First Lady of Television (2018), available on Netflix Jan. 12

Look back at the life of America’s real sweetheart, Betty White. The longtime LGBTQ ally and iconic sitcom star has appeared on television for decades. Celebs like Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett and Tina Fey also weigh in on White’s impact.

The Skeleton Twins (2014), available on Amazon Prime and Hulu Jan. 17

Now that Bill Hader has fully proven his acting chops on HBO’s Barry, it’s time this film gets another look. Hader hits emotional depths playing half of a pair of siblings figuring out how to best support each other as adults. He’s a queer man recovering from a suicide attempt and reconnecting with his sister (played with equal aplomb by Kristen Wiig).

What are you streaming this month?

All films coming to Netflix
Available January 1
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Ghost Stories – Netflix Film
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor – Netflix Documentary
Pan’s Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man

Available January 2
 Sex, Explained: Limited Series – Netflix Documentary

Available January 3
 All the Freckles in the World – Netflix Film

Available January 10
 The Evil Dead

Available January 12
 Betty White: First Lady of Television

Available January 14
 The Master

Available January 15
 Big Fat Liar
Quien a hierro mata – Netflix Film

Available January 16
 Steve Jobs

Available January 17
 Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace – Netflix Film

Available January 18
 The Bling Ring

Available January 22
 Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak – Netflix Documentary

Available January 23
 The Queen

Available January 24
 A Sun – Netflix Film

Available January 27
 Country Strong
We Are Your Friends

Available January 29
 Frères Ennemis – Netflix Film
Night on Earth – Netflix Documentary

Available January 30
 Nighthawks
Raising Cain

Available January 31
 37 Seconds – Netflix Film
American Assassin

All films coming to Hulu
Available January 1
American Buffalo
Arbitrage
Bachelor Party
The Bellboy
Blood Diamond
Captivity
Cinderfella
The Conspirator
The Cookout
Crazy About Tiffany’s
Crisscross
Cube
Cube 2: Hypercube
Cube Zero
Dangerous Curves
Dennis the Menace
Dennis the Menace Strikes Again!
Dracula 3000
Drop Dead Sexy
Eyes Wide Shut
Fierce People
The Final Cut
The French Connection
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Golden Gate
The Good Guy
Gone
Grace Unplugged
Gridiron Gang
How to Eat Fried Worms
Kansas
Knowing
Last Rites
The Last Boy Scout
The Little Richard Story
MASH
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie
Music from Another Room
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Mystery Team
P2
Pacific Heights
Pi
The Patsy
The Polar Express
The Pom Pom Girls
The Possession
Shy People
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Swimming with Sharks
The Tenant
Two Family House
Unforgettable
Uptown Girls

Available January 2
 Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

Available January 6
 Conan the Barbarian
The Art of Self Defense

Available January 9
 Meet Wally Sparks

Available January 10
 Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th

Available January 12
 Little Men

Available January 17
 The Skeleton Twins

Available January 19
 Life, Animated

Available d January 20
 Honeyland
Emanuel

Available January 23
 The Prodigy

Available January 27
 Brian Banks
Luce

Available January 30
 Fighting with My Family

All films coming to Amazon Prime
Available January 1
Amores Perros
Arbitrage
Captivity
Cinderfella
The Conspirator
Crisscross
Cube
Cube 2: Hypercube
Cube Zero
Dangerous Curves
Danny Collins
Dracula 3000
Drop Dead Sexy
Edge Of Darkness
Golden Gate
Gone
Kansas
Knowing
Last Rites
Mystery Team
P2
Pi
Sherlock Holmes
Shy People
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Swimming with Sharks
The Bellboy
The Final Cut
The Good Guy
The Goonies
The Patsy
The Pom Pom Girls
The Possession
The Tenant
Unforgettable

Available January 3
 Midsommar

Available January 5
 10 Minutes Gone

Available January 6
 Conan the Barbarian

Available January 8
 American Dreamer
Midnight Sun

Available January 9
 Meet Wally Sparks

Available January 10
 The Wedding Year

Available January 17
 The Skeleton Twins
Troop Zero

Available January 19
 Miss Sloane

Available January 23
 The Prodigy

Available January 30
 Fighting with My Family

All films coming to HBO
Available January 1
American Animals
Another Stakeout
Arthur
Arthur 2: On the Rocks
Cat People
College
Fast Five (Extended Version)
Filly Brown
Galaxy of Terror
Head Office
The Hitcher
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
Les Miserables
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mr. Holland’s Opus
Odd Jobs
The Odd Couple II
Rock the Kasbah
The Russia House
Scary Movie 3
Seventh Son
The Shooting
Shutter Island
Spanglish
Stakeout
Sweet Dreams
Switch
Teeth
The Thing About My Folks
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot

Available January 2
 Breakthrough

Available January 4
 The Aftermath

Available January 5
 Tolkien

Available January 7
 The Little Stranger

Available January 11
 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Available January 18
 Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Available January 25
 The Curse of La Llorona

