‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ ‘The Skeleton Twins’ and Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and HBO in January

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Skeleton Twins and more.
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), available on Netflix Jan. 1
Murder! Intrigue! A young Matt Damon in a lime green Speedo!
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), available on Hulu Jan. 1
Is the “gay best friend” archetype a bit too cliché? Probably. But this is one of the trope’s best examples. Rupert Everett is at his most delightful, stealing every scene he’s in right out from underneath the likes of Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz and Julia Roberts. Now, where’s the 2020 reboot focusing on his character?
Les Miserables (2012), available on HBO Jan. 1
I mean, it’s no CATS (nothing is), but this Broadway behemoth gets an epic cinematic treatment starring Eddie Redmayne, Hugh Jackman and peak Anne Hathaway. Sure, it sometimes feels like the film is pummeling viewers in the face with its relentless pathos, but there have been far worse translations from stage to screen. (No, not CATS. CATS is great.)
Betty White: First Lady of Television (2018), available on Netflix Jan. 12
Look back at the life of America’s real sweetheart, Betty White. The longtime LGBTQ ally and iconic sitcom star has appeared on television for decades. Celebs like Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett and Tina Fey also weigh in on White’s impact.
The Skeleton Twins (2014), available on Amazon Prime and Hulu Jan. 17
Now that Bill Hader has fully proven his acting chops on HBO’s Barry, it’s time this film gets another look. Hader hits emotional depths playing half of a pair of siblings figuring out how to best support each other as adults. He’s a queer man recovering from a suicide attempt and reconnecting with his sister (played with equal aplomb by Kristen Wiig).
