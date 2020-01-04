‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ ‘The Skeleton Twins’ and Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and HBO in January

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Skeleton Twins and more.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), available on Netflix Jan. 1

Murder! Intrigue! A young Matt Damon in a lime green Speedo!

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), available on Hulu Jan. 1

Is the “gay best friend” archetype a bit too cliché? Probably. But this is one of the trope’s best examples. Rupert Everett is at his most delightful, stealing every scene he’s in right out from underneath the likes of Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz and Julia Roberts. Now, where’s the 2020 reboot focusing on his character?

Les Miserables (2012), available on HBO Jan. 1

I mean, it’s no CATS (nothing is), but this Broadway behemoth gets an epic cinematic treatment starring Eddie Redmayne, Hugh Jackman and peak Anne Hathaway. Sure, it sometimes feels like the film is pummeling viewers in the face with its relentless pathos, but there have been far worse translations from stage to screen. (No, not CATS. CATS is great.)

Betty White: First Lady of Television (2018), available on Netflix Jan. 12

Look back at the life of America’s real sweetheart, Betty White. The longtime LGBTQ ally and iconic sitcom star has appeared on television for decades. Celebs like Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett and Tina Fey also weigh in on White’s impact.

The Skeleton Twins (2014), available on Amazon Prime and Hulu Jan. 17

Now that Bill Hader has fully proven his acting chops on HBO’s Barry, it’s time this film gets another look. Hader hits emotional depths playing half of a pair of siblings figuring out how to best support each other as adults. He’s a queer man recovering from a suicide attempt and reconnecting with his sister (played with equal aplomb by Kristen Wiig).

What are you streaming this month?

All films coming to Netflix

Available January 1

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Ghost Stories – Netflix Film

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor – Netflix Documentary

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

Available January 2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series – Netflix Documentary

Available January 3

All the Freckles in the World – Netflix Film

Available January 10

The Evil Dead

Available January 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Available January 14

The Master

Available January 15

Big Fat Liar

Quien a hierro mata – Netflix Film

Available January 16

Steve Jobs

Available January 17

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace – Netflix Film

Available January 18

The Bling Ring

Available January 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak – Netflix Documentary

Available January 23

The Queen

Available January 24

A Sun – Netflix Film

Available January 27

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

Available January 29

Frères Ennemis – Netflix Film

Night on Earth – Netflix Documentary

Available January 30

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

Available January 31

37 Seconds – Netflix Film

American Assassin

All films coming to Hulu

Available January 1

American Buffalo

Arbitrage

Bachelor Party

The Bellboy

Blood Diamond

Captivity

Cinderfella

The Conspirator

The Cookout

Crazy About Tiffany’s

Crisscross

Cube

Cube 2: Hypercube

Cube Zero

Dangerous Curves

Dennis the Menace

Dennis the Menace Strikes Again!

Dracula 3000

Drop Dead Sexy

Eyes Wide Shut

Fierce People

The Final Cut

The French Connection

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Golden Gate

The Good Guy

Gone

Grace Unplugged

Gridiron Gang

How to Eat Fried Worms

Kansas

Knowing

Last Rites

The Last Boy Scout

The Little Richard Story

MASH

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie

Music from Another Room

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Mystery Team

P2

Pacific Heights

Pi

The Patsy

The Polar Express

The Pom Pom Girls

The Possession

Shy People

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Swimming with Sharks

The Tenant

Two Family House

Unforgettable

Uptown Girls

Available January 2

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

Available January 6

Conan the Barbarian

The Art of Self Defense

Available January 9

Meet Wally Sparks

Available January 10

Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th

Available January 12

Little Men

Available January 17

The Skeleton Twins

Available January 19

Life, Animated

Available d January 20

Honeyland

Emanuel

Available January 23

The Prodigy

Available January 27

Brian Banks

Luce

Available January 30

Fighting with My Family

All films coming to Amazon Prime

Available January 1

Amores Perros

Arbitrage

Captivity

Cinderfella

The Conspirator

Crisscross

Cube

Cube 2: Hypercube

Cube Zero

Dangerous Curves

Danny Collins

Dracula 3000

Drop Dead Sexy

Edge Of Darkness

Golden Gate

Gone

Kansas

Knowing

Last Rites

Mystery Team

P2

Pi

Sherlock Holmes

Shy People

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Swimming with Sharks

The Bellboy

The Final Cut

The Good Guy

The Goonies

The Patsy

The Pom Pom Girls

The Possession

The Tenant

Unforgettable

Available January 3

Midsommar

Available January 5

10 Minutes Gone

Available January 6

Conan the Barbarian

Available January 8

American Dreamer

Midnight Sun

Available January 9

Meet Wally Sparks

Available January 10

The Wedding Year

Available January 17

The Skeleton Twins

Troop Zero

Available January 19

Miss Sloane

Available January 23

The Prodigy

Available January 30

Fighting with My Family

All films coming to HBO

Available January 1

American Animals

Another Stakeout

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Cat People

College

Fast Five (Extended Version)

Filly Brown

Galaxy of Terror

Head Office

The Hitcher

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

Les Miserables

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Odd Jobs

The Odd Couple II

Rock the Kasbah

The Russia House

Scary Movie 3

Seventh Son

The Shooting

Shutter Island

Spanglish

Stakeout

Sweet Dreams

Switch

Teeth

The Thing About My Folks

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot

Available January 2

Breakthrough

Available January 4

The Aftermath

Available January 5

Tolkien

Available January 7

The Little Stranger

Available January 11

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Available January 18

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Available January 25

The Curse of La Llorona