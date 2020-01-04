Jake Gyllenhaal to Produce and Star in Film Adaptation of Broadway Hit ‘Fun Home’

Jake Gyllenhaal has secured the rights to produce and star in the film adaptation of Lisa Kron and Jenine Tesori’s Tony award-winning musical Fun Home, based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel.

Gyllenhaal will play the role of Bruce Bechdel, the father. Fun Home is the autobiographical journey of a family run by a tyrannical father, who also happens to be a funeral director and a closeted gay man. It’s also a celebration of sexual awakening, an emotional detective drama of sorts, and an at equal times jubilant and heart-rending production.

Fun Home won five Tony awards in 2015 including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Leading Actor (Michael Cerveris), and Best Direction of a Musical.