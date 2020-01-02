Here’s a Revealing Tour of Tan France’s Home and Antoni Porowski’s Kitchen: WATCH

Architectural Digest paid a visit to Queer Eye’s fashion guru Tan France, which he purchased with his husband Rob and redesigned on his own (with no help from his co-star interior design guru Bobby Berk).

France kept much of the integrity of the original 1906 home in place, decorating it in cool grays and brass accents. Much of the artwork was produced by his husband. The house includes a large dining room with seating for 10 and a picture of France “and his idiots,” the rest of the QE crew. A prime feature is France’s closet which runs the entire length of the home.

And the culinary publication Delish paid a visit to the kitchen of Queer Eye food guru Antoni Porowski. Antoni talks about his favorite kitchen item, the biggest disaster, the coolest person he’s ever cooked for, his love for Gorton’s fish sticks and frozen peas, his cookbooks, and plenty more.