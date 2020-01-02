Cheri Oteri, Illinois Marijuana, Pete Buttigieg, Codpieces, Kevin Spacey, Gretel & Hansel, Matt Bomer: HOT LINKS

PETE BUTTIGIEG. Why he enrages the young left: “The unspoken truth about the furor Buttigieg arouses is that his success threatens a core belief of young progressives: that their ideology owns the future, and that the rise of millennials into Democratic politics is going to bring an inevitable demographic triumph for the party’s far left wing.”

TAKING HER LIFE BACK. Lindsay Lohan is returning to America.

NICK GORDON. Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex dies of drug overdose at 30.

KEVIN SPACEY. Actor settles with late accuser’s estate: “The accuser, a massage therapist, had alleged that Spacey forced him to grab his genitals and tried to kiss him during a session in Malibu in October 2016. Spacey denied the allegation. A trial was set to take place in federal court in June 2020, but the accuser died, reportedly of cancer, on Sept. 6.”

WASHINGTON D.C. Transgender woman found dead after shootout: “The incident began when private security guards were called to a building in the 4200 block of Barnaby Road SE for a possible intruder about 9:45 p.m. Sunday. As they checked each of the vacant apartments, they found an armed suspect, police said. The suspect and one guard fired their weapons at each other before the suspect took off, police said. Police responded and searched the building with a K9 but couldn’t find the person. Guards believed the person had left, but on Monday, officers were called back to the building, where a transgender woman was found dead with trauma to the body.”

ILLINOIS. Governor pardons 11,000 ahead of recreational marijuana legalization:

These 11,017 misdemeanor convictions represent individuals who have carried around with them a stain on their records for possessing less than 30 grams of cannabis – a stain that has very often prevented them from obtaining housing or jobs or benefits. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 31, 2019

FAMILY PHOTO. Matt Bomer, husband Simon Halls, and their three sons in Hawaii.

THE CODPIECE. It’s back in fashion: “I think that they were intended to induce awe.”

OKLAHOMA. Some Methodist churches vow solidarity with gay people: “We, the members of Mosaic United Methodist Church, actively refuse to continue to squander our energy in argumentative debate over sexuality, or over who God has created very good. We refuse to be bound by the codified harm found in the (United Methodist) Book of Discipline. We will lavish God’s love and grace on others, as Jesus commanded us to do,” the congregation said in its statement.

NIGERIA. “Five years after the introduction of Nigeria’s Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act, discrimination against sexual minorities in the highly religious country appears to have worsened.”

CALIFORNIA. Three gay Republicans among 20 LGBTQ candidates on March 3 primary ballot.

AHLAMALIK WILLIAMS. Madonna makes it Instagram official.

ICYMI OF THE DAY. SNL alum Cheri Oteri revived her Barbara Walters character on NYE.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Gretel & Hansel.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Gus Kenworthy.