Marvel Studios Backtracks on Trans Superhero: Kevin Feige ‘Did Not Mean to Imply…’

Marvel Studios is backtracking on president Kevin Feige’s statement that a transgender superhero was on the way in a “movie shooting right now.”

Apparently, Feige just meant an LGBTQ character, which was probably referring to the in-production Eternals.

Variety reports: “While Feige’s answer appeared to respond to the specific question about a trans character, two sources close to the studio tell Variety that Feige only intended to respond to the first part about LGBT+ characters, and he did not mean to imply that a trans character will be coming to the MCU ‘very soon.'”