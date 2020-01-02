Trump $46M, Sanders $34.5M, Buttigieg $24.7M, Yang $16.5M: 4th Quarter Fundraising Hauls Announced

Donald Trump has raised $46 million in 2019’s 4th quarter amid his impeachment.

Reuters reports: “The sum gives Trump a fundraising edge over a host of Democrats battling for their party’s nomination, with the first contest to be held in Iowa in little more than a month. The Democratic nominee will face Trump in the November election. The Trump campaign begins the 2020 re-election year with cash on hand of $102.7 million, the official told Reuters, an amount that will help his bid to compete in more states beyond those that carried him to his improbable victory in 2016.”

Among Democrats, Bernie Sanders appears to lead the pack in fundraising, with a $34.5 million 4th quarter haul. Two other campaigns have also formally declared their 4th quarter amounts. Pete Buttigieg raised an impressive $24.7 million, and Andrew Yang came in at $16.5 million. Earlier reports saw a drop in fundraising for Elizabeth Warren though final numbers have not been announced. Biden’s campaign said this would be his largest fundraising quarter yet.