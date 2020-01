Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today.



I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

Said Castro: “I’ve determined that it simply isn’t our time. Today it’s with a heavy heart, and profound gratitude, that I will suspend my campaign for president. I’m not done fighting. I’ll keep working towards a nation where everyone counts, a nation where everyone can get a good job, good health care and a decent place to live.”